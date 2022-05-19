Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawmakers want Ohio State's 2010 football season restored

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/19 23:06
Lawmakers want Ohio State's 2010 football season restored

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The 2010 season of the Ohio State University football team, vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal, should be restored because of recent changes allowing college athletes to be compensated, under a symbolic resolution approved by House lawmakers.

The vacating of the season followed revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash. The scandal led to the resignation of then Coach Jim Tressel, now president of Youngstown State University.

Last year, the NCAA for the first time allowed college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.

The NCAA's elimination of Ohio State's 2010 12-1 season, including a Sugar Bowl win, unfairly hurt players, fans and coaches who had nothing to do with the scandal, said Rep. Brian Stewart, the resolution's sponsor and an Ohio State grad.

The House approved the resolution Wednesday but support wasn't unanimous. Rep. Jamie Callender noted that athletes caught up in the scandal broke rules that still wouldn't be covered by NIL compensation. Rep. Nino Vitale questioned the importance of the resolution compared to other issues before the House.

Updated : 2022-05-20 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese