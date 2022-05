TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania replaced Russia with Estonia for a friendly on June 13.

Albania had two matches scheduled with Russia in the UEFA Nations League but canceled both after Russia was suspended from UEFA for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Albania and Estonia have previously played three friendlies.

Before the match, Albania has Nations League games against Iceland on June 6 and Israel on June 10.

