WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800
Washington 4 1 .800
Connecticut 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 2 2 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
New York 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 1 .800
Phoenix 2 2 .500
Dallas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 2
Seattle 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 1 4 .200 3

___

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 74, Chicago 71

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.