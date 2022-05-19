Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 9 .757 _
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605
Toronto 20 18 .526
Boston 15 22 .405 13
Baltimore 14 24 .368 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _
Chicago 18 19 .486
Cleveland 16 18 .471 4
Kansas City 14 22 .389 7
Detroit 13 25 .342 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 14 .632 _
Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1
Texas 17 19 .472 6
Seattle 17 21 .447 7
Oakland 16 24 .400 9

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Civale 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-2) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-20 00:31 GMT+08:00

