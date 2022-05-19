Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Live updates | PGA Championship gets underway

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/19 20:25
Tiger Woods plays the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo...

Tiger Woods plays the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo...

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

7:25 a.m.

The PGA Championship began at Southern Hills with a stacked field that included Tiger Woods in one of the morning’s featured pairings but no defending champion after Phil Mickelson withdrew amid scrutiny last week.

Woods was due to go off with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy in a grouping that is sure to have massive crowds packed into every corner of the compact, recently restored Perry Maxwell layout near downtown Tulsa.

That trio has combined to win 22 major championships.

As for Mickelson, the defending PGA champion chose to extend his hiatus from competitive golf after incendiary comments that he made about a Saudi-funded rival league that is due to hold its first event next month in London.

Bryson DeChambeau also is missing after he withdrew Wednesday to give more time for his injured wrist to heal.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-19 21:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3