Poland deputy economic chief discusses investment opportunities in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Poland's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak, who is leading a delegation in Taiwan, visited Kaohsiung to meet with Taiwanese officials to discuss bilateral trade and investment.

Grzegorz visited technology factories and the Yawan 5G AIoT Innovation Park. He and his delegation also attended a second session of the Poland Investment Opportunities Forum organized by the Kaohsiung City Government to hold discussions and exchanges with local enterprises and new startups in order to find Taiwan-Poland business and investment opportunities, the Liberty Times reported.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Luo Ta-sheng (羅達生) presented a goblet specially made by Kaohsiung’s local ceramic brand, 1300 Porcelain. Piechowiak gifted Luo with the most iconic amber in Poland and thanked the Kaohsiung City Government and the Ministry of Economic Affairs for their warm hospitality.

Luo pointed out that Kaohsiung is a production base for the petrochemical and heavy metal industries in Taiwan. The city has developed high-tech industries such as semiconductors, 5G AIoT, and electric vehicles, and promoted the development of new businesses to diversify its industries, he said.

Piechowiak said that Poland has been actively attracting foreign investment and its economy has grown steadily in the past 30 years. It is the largest country in central and eastern Europe and is considered a transportation hub, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

Poland provides tax breaks, grants, preferential loans, and other attractive incentives, including capital investment and industrial training assistance, the Polish deputy economic minister said. This has amounted to 8 billion euros in tax exemptions in 2020 alone, he added.

Piechowiak said that in recent years, Taiwan and Poland have worked together on 3,000 investment cooperation opportunities. He also praised Kaohsiung as a city with a rich history and great commercial vitality.

He said he believed this forum would lead to closer cooperation between the two nations. He also welcomed Kaohsiung's high-tech companies to expand investment in Poland.

Piechowiak is scheduled to depart Thursday evening.