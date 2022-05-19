OPPO celebrates this year's Global Accessibility Awareness Day with collaboration with Blind Mountain Biker Xavier Hopkins

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 19 May 2022 – In honor of this year's Global Accessibility Awareness Day, OPPO has teamed up with blind mountain biker Xavier Hopkins to create an Inspiration Matters concept video to show how futurist technologies, which are inspired by of OPPO Air Glass and the AR app CyberReal 2.0, will empower people to pursue their dreams.





Hopkins, who was born with albinism, suffers from highly sensitive eyes as well as a condition called nystagmus, which causes his eyes to move involuntarily from side to side. To him, anything further than two meters appears as a great blur, making it difficult for him to accurately perceive distances.







"I try to memorize what's where because if there are big rocks, I won't be able to see them until I'm about to hit them. So, I walk the route before each ride to try and avoid crashes." Hopkins said.



"I've had a few crashes and broken my collarbone and hurt my neck before. But I love what I do, and a few crashes are not going to get in my way"







In the video, futurist AI technology is used to create a 3D model of the mountain routes that Hopkins travels and to predict road conditions in almost real time, enabling him to visualize the road ahead just like anyone else. Although the technologies in the film may appear like something from a distant future, they are inspired by real prototypes developed by OPPO, including its assisted Reality device OPPO Air Glass and the AR application CyberReal 2.0.



OPPO strongly believes that the benefits of technology should be equally accessible to all. Therefore, OPPO has implemented several accessibility related services, including the Color Vision Enhancement technology first release on the Find X3 smartphone, which assists users with color vision deficiencies. In addition to including a suite of accessibility features on its own products, OPPO has also recently launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator — a platform through which it will work with innovators worldwide to develop accessible technology and digital health solutions aimed at empowering people to live life their own way.



To watch the Inspiration Matters concept video or learn more about the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, please visit the program official website at oppo.com/en/proposal/.





