Taiwan foreign minister delivers message at woman empowerment forum in Guatemala

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) delivered a pre-recorded speech during a semi-virtual forum, held in Guatemala, on women’s economic empowerment in Central America on Tuesday (May 17).

Nearly 300 attendees from neighboring countries participated in the discussion on how to advance post-pandemic economic recovery by promoting gender equality, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu said that in order to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, Taiwan hopes to help disadvantaged groups including women, youth, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America and the Caribbean through capacity building and supporting measures in financial services to enhance the competitiveness of local employment and entrepreneurship. Taiwan has cooperated closely with allies in different fields for many years, and is willing to further share exchanges with allies, like-minded countries, and international organizations, he said.

Wu emphasized that women are the driving force of social change and that full participation of women in the economy will bring new opportunities for cooperation between Taiwan and Central America.

Taiwan has been committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment for many years, the foreign ministry said, adding that it will continue to uphold the spirit of "Taiwan Can Help" and promote sustainable economic and social development together with the governments and people of other friendly nations.