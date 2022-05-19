Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt disease) Market 2022 Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market is expected to reach USD 1593.885 million in 2027 from USD 780.995 million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Juvenile Macular Degeneration is the genetic eye disorder that affects the vision further leading to vision loss. Generally, this disorder affects the specialized light-sensitive tissue present in the retina. Precisely, this type of macular degeneration affects the center of the retina which is knewn as macula. The function of macula is to add sharpness to the central vision. This region is responsible for handling detailed tasks such as recognizing faces, driving, and reading. Most of the people suffering from stargardt macular degeneration, produce a bodily fluid known as lipofuscin, that is responsible for the cellular regeneration underlying the macula. Moreover the over time accumulation of this fluid causes cellular damage. Furthermore, the affected individuals also show the symptoms of color blindness. Usually, the signs and symptoms appear in late childhood which is responsible for disease progression.

Notably, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, development of new drugs and therapies, and emerging government policies are promoting the growth of juvenile macular degeneration market globally. It is observed that the research and development cost for the Stargardt disease is very high leading to the massive prices of the end products.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with juvenile macular degeneration market. Lack of awareness among people may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Geographically, Europe region is commanding the largest market share owing to the increasing prevalence of Stargardt disease.

Key Players

The key players for the Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Acucela Inc., Alkeus Pharma, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., Ophthotech Corporation, Bayer AG, Oxford BioMedica plc, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, and others

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market.

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of juvenile macular degeneration industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

> To provide detailed insights into the factors driving and restraining the growth of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market.

> To estimate the market size of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) from 2014 to 2027. Wherein, 2014 & 2015 would be the historical period, 2016 shall be the base year, and 2017 – 2027 will be forecast period for the study.

> To analyze global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market, on the basis of four main geographies namely, Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa.

> To compare the products with respect to the various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market

> To understand the demand-supply scenario and provide a gap analysis of the industry

> To analyze and provide upcoming technologies and trends in juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> the major players operating in this market are Acucela Inc., Ophthotech Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Lin BioScience, Inc., Alkeus Pharma, Carl Zeiss AG, and others.

> Fluorescein Angiography (FA) dominates the juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market with a share of 34.6%, as compared to other diagnosis types.

> On the basis of management, the market for magnifying spectacles is projected to reach USD 597.642 million by the end of 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%, during 2017 to 2027.

> On the basis of the end-user, hospitals, and eye clinics accounted for the largest market share with 62.2% of the global juvenile macular degeneration market

> On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period.

The report also covers regional analysis

Americas

o The U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> The Middle East

> Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

