Cardiovascular Application Market 2022 Trend, Top Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the cardiovascular application market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global cardiovascular application market is expected to reach USD 36730.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

During the last few years, there is a significant increase in the demand for cardiovascular devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths. According to the findings from the WHO, in 2015, 82% of the total deaths occurred were in the low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), over 630,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which accounts for 1 in every 4 deaths.

Notably, favorable reimbursement is the key factor driving the cardiovascular application market. Favorable reimbursement policies will minimize the financial burden and will significantly drive the growth of the market. The policies suggested by different private insurance companies, cover more than 75% of the cost of the devices and treatment. For instance, under the Medicare plan in the U.S., if the average cost of the single chamber devices is approximately USD 10,000, then USD 7,500 is reimbursed.

Other push factors such as, increasing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are also propelling the growth of the market. According to the World Population Ageing Report, in 2017, globally there are an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over, which is 13% of the total global population.

However, the strict regulatory guidelines may hamper the growth of the market. The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates all commercial pharmaceutical manufacturing. Cardiovascular devices manufacturers should follow the rules stated by FDA and has to compliance with policies and procedures related to the manufacturing of these devices.

On the basis of device, market is segmented into the cardiac monitors, cardiac pacemaker, cardiac defibrillators, and others. The cardiac monitors segment is further classified as Resting ECG, ECG Monitors, Holter Monitors, and Implantable loop Recorder. The cardiac pacemaker segment is further classified as implantable cardiac pacemaker, and external cardiac pacemaker. The cardiac defibrillators segment is further classified as implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and external defibrillator. The cardiac defibrillators segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, cardiac care centers, ambulatory centers & home care, academic institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas captured a largest market share of around 39.6% in 2016 globally.

Key Players

Abbott, General Electric Company, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Terumo, Stryker Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Allergan Inc., Smith & Nephew plc , CR Bard Inc., Sonova Holdings, and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGa.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global cardiovascular application market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product, type, end user, and regions for the global cardiovascular application market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global cardiovascular application market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global cardiovascular application market

Target Audience

> Cardiovascular device manufacturers

> Cardiovascular device Suppliers

> Cardiovascular device Distributors

> Medical Device companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global cardiovascular device market, USD 8215.3 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 14006.6 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.75%

> Cardiac Pacemaker is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 7.63% in the global cardiovascular application market, by device

> Ambulatory centres & home care segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.71% in the global cardiovascular application market, by product

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

