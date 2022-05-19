Sports Medicines Market 2022 Share, Size, [KEY FINDINGS], Covid-19 Impact, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the sports medicines market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global sports medicines market is expected to reach USD 9,655.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Sports medicines are known as the branch of medicines that deals with the physical health and curing or prevention of sports relates injuries. In almost a last decade it has been noticed that people are more aware about health. Increasing health education in school and different programs on social media has led to increase the awareness about health. People have started adopting sports as the mean to maintain the health and as extracurricular activity. Not only young but elderly people have also adopted sports. This has led to increase the number of sports related injuries across the globe.

Notably, rising prevalence of sports injuries is the key factor driving the sports medicine market.

According to US centers for diseases control, around 10 % of kids and teen participating in the sports suffer from minor or major type of injury. Majority of the sports injury occur during 12-16 yr. age.

Other push factors such as, increasing number of sports medicine associations, increasing awareness, and technological development are also propelling the growth of the market. Increasing awareness is the most important part in development of the healthcare sector. Increase in the sports and health related education amongst the people has encourage to play different sports. Many aged people started participating in the different sports. Knowledge about enhancing health, risk of diseases and various advantages of playing sports has encourage people to play different sports.

On the basis of products, market is segmented into joint reconstructive & repair products, support & recovery products, accessories & consumables, and others. The joint reconstructive & repair products segment accounted for the largest market share of 40% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, market is segmented into shoulder treatment, knee treatment, hip treatment, spine treatment, others. Knee treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2023.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas captured a largest market share of around 39.2% in 2016 globally. The shoulder treatment market for North America was estimated at USD 562.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach at USD 1,055.4 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Key Players

Medtronic, Stryker, Arthrex, Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global sports medicines market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product, application, procedures, end user, and regions for the global sports medicines market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global sports medicines market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global sports medicines market

Target Audience

> Sports medicines manufacturers

> Sports medicines Suppliers

> Sports medicines Distributors

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global sports medicines market, USD 1,883.6 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 3,701.2 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 8.6%

> Support & Recovery Product is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 9.2% in the global sports medicines market, by product

> Ambulatory Care is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the global sports medicines market.

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

