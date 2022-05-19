Dental Sleep Medicine Market 2022 Growth CAGR of 8.2 %, Top Key Players, Share, Upcoming Trends, and Forecast 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the dental sleep medicine market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global dental sleep medicine market was valued at $ 6,250.00 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 10,851.03 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19193

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

The most important factor for the rise in market is the huge number of unmet medical needs and the rising awareness of sleep disorders and the growing rate of screening for the ailment. The other market drivers are related with modern lifestyles such as lack of exercise, long working hours and exposure to noise and light pollution.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of treatment & diagnostics which is further segmented into treatment and diagnostics.

On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, oral and nasal devices, airway systems, other devices, drugs, and surgery.

On the basis of diagnostics the market is segmented into polysomnography and respiratory polygraphy and home oximetry and actigraph.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals and sleep laboratories, and home and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global dental sleep medicine market, registering 56.4% % in 2016.

The scope of global dental sleep medicine market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Request Sample PDF copy of the report @:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19193

Key Players

The leading players of the global dental sleep medicine market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Curative Medical Inc., Apex Medical Corporation, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.

Study Objectives of Dental sleep medicine Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for global dental sleep medicine market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the global dental sleep medicine market

Target Audience

> Dental sleep medicine companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19193

Key Findings

> On the basis of treatment, the positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy dominates the segment with a share of 39.97% and growing with a CAGR of 9.24%.

> U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 85.00 % in 2016, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82 % during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19193

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19193

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/