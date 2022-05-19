Embolization Particle Market 2022 Industry Analysis by Future Scope, CAGR of 9.64%, Regional Analysis, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the embolization particle market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The market for embolization particle is expected to reach around USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016 with a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Embolization particles are small and irregular flakes of polyvinyl alcohol, which are used for permanent occlusion within a blood vessel. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand of embolization particles for interventional radiology and interventional cardiovascular procedure, minimally invasive alternatives available for the interventional procedures. However, less number of interventional neuroradiologists and interventional neuroradiology (INR) labs, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

On the basis of the product type the embolization particle market is segmented into radio-embolization and drug eluting beads. Radio-embolization accounts the largest market share in 2016. Radio-embolization segment is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016.

The global embolization particle market on the basis of applications is segmented into oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease, neurology, and others. The oncology segment accounts for the largest market share with USD 654.24 million of the global embolization particle market by applications followed by peripheral cardiovascular disease.

On the basis of end users hospitals & clinics accounts for the largest market share in 2016. The market is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia-pacific region has projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2017-2023 due rising number of cancer patient base for the interventional oncology procedures in the region.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Guerbet, BTG International Ltd, Medtronics, Sirtex, Terumo, Merit Medical are the major players of the global embolization particle market.

Study objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product type, application, level of occlusion, end user and regions for the global embolization particle market

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global embolization particle market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global embolization particle market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The key players which provide affordable and effective treatments includes BTG, Guerbet, Boston Scientific, Sirtex, Terumo Corporation, and Merit Medical, and Medtronics among others and together holds around 70-75% of market share

> On the basis of level of occlusion, proximal segment accounts for largest market share compared to distal level of occlusion

> Currently, radioembolization microspheres are the most preferred product type due to for improved success rate and increase ease of use in the procedures

> The market is growing with an equitable pace of 8-9% annually. Growing advances in microspheres technologies, use of embolization particles as minimally invasive alternative to traditional treatments for interventional as well as PV embolization procedures has up surged the growth of the market

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Available Customization

The following customization options are available for this report:

> Trends for other verticals including retail’ travel’ and hospitality

> Country-specific trends and market analysis

> Rest of the World (RoW) Region-specific market analysis

> Additional company profiles

Apart from the existing market analysis’ Reportocean can also offer a wide array of custom-tailored studies as per the company’s specific needs.

