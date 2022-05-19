Biohacking Market 2022 Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Size, And Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Biohacking market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction:

Also known as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) biology, biohacking is one of the revolutionary change in the field of synthetic biology. It is done by people with an urge of innovation and development of new products that can blend various aspects of synthetic biology and technology. Biohackers are people who perform lab experiments to explore new possibilities of biotechnology, molecular biology, genetic engineering and many other aspects of biology. They perform various experiments on the body, for instance, inserting microchips to control stress level or monitor heart rate.

The global biohacking market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into outside biohacking, and inside Biohacking, with outside biohacking being the largest market.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into sensors, smart drugs, strains, and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, forensics sciences, diagnosis & treatment, drug testing, and others. Synthetic biology is the largest market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, forensics laboratories, and others.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global Biohacking market include Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), Synbiota (Canada), THE ODIN (U.S.), HVMN, Inc. (U.S.), Thync Global Inc., U.S.A. (U.S.), Moodmetric (U.S.), and others.

Study objectives of biohacking market:

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience:

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Finding

> Outside biohacking segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 which is valued at USD 3,712.01

> Smart drugs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016

> Americas region captures the largest market and is expected to reach USD 10573.53 million by 2023

> Globally, Asia Pacific the fastest growing region in the global biohacking market.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> America

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

