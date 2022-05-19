Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Latest, Estimates and Forecast, By Application 2022-2030 | USD 10.2 billion

The global consumer network attached storage market is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026. The demand for consumer network attached storage globally is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective storage systems, efficient data backup systems, and speedy data transfer. Further, the market is also bolstering due to easy installation and low-cost of product, coupled with network sharing of data that improves the accessibility of users’ to data, among the office or in-house network. Furthermore, innovative offerings including cloud backup that is capable of integrating with consumer network attached storage system, is also driving the market growth for consumer network attached storage.

The market by end-user is dominated by SMEs segment. The demand is highly attributed to the cost-effectiveness as well rising awareness for consumer network attached storage system. Also, by regions, Asia Pacific is expected to notice the highest growth. Further, region Middle East & Africa is also expected to notice considerable growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness among people and their increasing spending capability are the major factors driving the market growth in these regions. The North America region is expected to dominate the market, with US being the major contributor. The market in US is driven by presence of several start-ups in the country also, US in one of the hub for start-ups and a major location of several large technology companies. By design, the market is segmented into 1-Bay, 2-Bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, and 6-Bays & above. The 4-Bays segment is dominating the market by design however, 2-Bay segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the projected period.

Some of the key players operating in the consumer network attached storage market are Western Digital Corporation, Net gear Inc., Synology Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., ZyXEL Communications Inc., Buffalo America Inc., Drobo Inc., D-Link Corporation, and Seagate Technology Public Limited Company among others.

