Slipped Disc Market 2022 Size, Share, Trend, Growth CAGR of 5.4%, COVID-19 Impact, and 2030 Forecast Report

The global slipped disc market is expected to reach USD 11,011.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global slipped disc market is expected to reach USD 11,011.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction:

The global slipped disc market is expected to exhibit potential growth during the forecast period. The key drivers responsible for the market growth are increasing number of spinal injuries, growing awareness of spinal non-fusion procedures and increasing prevalence of obesity.

Global slipped disc market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of thoracic herniated discs, lumbar herniated disc and cervical herniated discs. Lumbar herniated disc captured the largest market share which was valued at USD 3,489.8 million in 2016.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into physical examination, nerve conduction test and imaging tests. Physical examination is the largest segment followed by imaging tests.

On the basis of treatment, this market is segmented into medications, therapy, and surgery. Medications captured the largest market share which was valued at USD 3,515.0 million in 2016.

On the basis regions, the market is segmented into regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The largest market share is captured by Americas, majorly due the increasing demand for specialty care services and rapid development of medical device industry.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global slipped disc market include Captiva Spine, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes Companies (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Globus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and TEVA Pharmaceutical LTD (Israel).

Study objectives of slipped disc market:

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience:

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Finding

> Imaging tests is the second largest market by type which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

> Medications segment is expected to command the largest market share of around 5.1% in 2016.

> China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific slipped disc market and is expected to reach USD 587.0 million by 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

