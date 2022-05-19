Fire Stopping Materials Market 2022 Size, Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Fire Stopping Materials Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Fire Stopping Materials Market is valued approximately USD 1.25 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fire stopping materials are those substances that seal any openings to keep smoke, fire, and heat out of different parts of the buildings. Fire-stopping materials are usually adopted for office buildings, warehouses, and commercial or industrial structures.

An appropriately designed and tested fire stop system will avert a fire from spreading, presents an effective smoke barrier, and delay heat transmission for a set amount of time. The increasing fire safety regulations, growing incentives for construction activities, rising number of fire accidents are the primary factors that are likely to surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the US Fire Administration, in 2016, there were nearly 3390 people were died due to fire accidents in the United States. Also, the amount increases and reached 3704 deaths in 2019. Accordingly, rising incidences of fire accidents are anticipated to fuels the demand for fire-stopping material, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the near future. However, rising environmental and health concerns owing to the use of conventional fire stopping materials and lack of awareness and non-compliance to the regulations in the emerging markets impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of more effective synergist compounds and rising responsiveness by the population for the fire safety measures are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Fire Stopping Materials market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing focus towards building safety and the implementation of stringent building policies and codes by various government bodies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investment in commercial construction in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, as well as rapid industrialization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fire Stopping Materials market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hilti Group

3M Company

Specified Technologies Inc.

ETEX NV

Morgan Advanced Materials

Akzo Nobel NV

Jotun Group

Sika AG

Rolf Kuhn GmbH

W. R. Grace & Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mortars

Sealants

Cast-in devices

Boards

Putty and Putty Pads

Collars

Wraps/strips

Others

By Application

Electrical

Mechanical

Plumbing

Others

By End-use

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Fire Stopping Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

