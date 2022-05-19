Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market 2022 Latest Insights, Growth CAGR of 20%, Future Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Report ocean published a new report on the Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2015, and is expected grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data estimates that the U.S. national healthcare expenditure surpassed US$ 4.1 trillion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. expended nearly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare in 2018. Switzerland was the second-highest-ranking country, expending 12.2%. In addition, New Zealand and Australia devote only 9.3%.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in healthcare fields is forecast to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much quicker than the standard for all occupations, counting about 2.6 million new jobs. This estimated growth is mainly due to an elder population, showing to greater demand for healthcare services. The median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical fields (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040 in May 2021, which was greater than the median annual wage for all occupations in the economy of US$ 45,760.

Introduction

Pharmaceuticals analytics refers to the use of analytical software to analyze and manage biomedical and biological data from life science industries like hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and laboratories.

This rapid growth is majorly attributed to growing adoption of new technologies & analytical tools in process streamlining, as well as the growing pharmaceutical industry, especially in developing nations. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high software cost are major obstacles restraining the market growth.

The market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, deployment method, applications, and regions.

Market segmentation by types include sub-segments namely, descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics sub-segment, valued at USD 817.9 million, held more than 75% market share in 2015.

Market categorization based on deployment methods includes on-premise deployment, and web-based/cloud based deployment. The market has also been segmented based on applications into research & development, marketing & sales, supply chain optimization, internal reporting, and other applications.

North America held the largest market share of around 49% within the global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market, in 2015. Europe market, valued at USD 282.7 million, held the second largest market share in 2015.

Key Players

The leading players of the global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), ORACLE (U.S.), Northwest Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Microsoft (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (U.S.).

Study Objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, and method of deployment

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical companies

> Software development & IT firms

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, predictive analytics is the fastest growing segment and is expected grow at 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027

> With revenue of USD 630.0 million, the on premise deployment has held the largest market share of around 60% within the commercial pharmaceutical analytics market, in 2015

> Marketing & sales is the fastest growing application segment, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2016 and 2027

> Asia-Pacific region is estimated to achieve the fastest growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period on account of high adoption rate in the following decade

The report also covers country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

