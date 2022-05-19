PET Preforms Market [NEWS] 2022 : Study Reveals Size, Share, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the PET Preforms Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global PET Preforms Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Preform refers to packaging container which is made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material by injection molding process. Preforms vary in neck finish, weight, color, and shape. Growing beverages industry and rising adoption of recycled-PET materials Packaging are key drivers for the growth of PET Preforms market.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- In 2020, the global market for non-alcoholic drinks was estimated at USD 1.03 trillion and as per projections by 2025 the market would reach to USD 1.44 trillion. Furthermore, in December 2021 Austria based Packaging and container company ALPLA Group in cooperation with joint venture partner Glatfelter Corporation, has collaborated with Sweden based Blue Ocean Closures to develop innovative natural fiber-based closures and other molded packaging products. Also, with the increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks and rising online food services industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for PET Preforms is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials and disruption in supply chain due to pandemic restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global PET Preforms Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of carbonated soft drinks and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing pharmaceuticals industry and rising beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the PET Preforms market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Retal Industries Ltd. (Cyprus),

Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US),

RESILUX NV (Belgium),

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria),

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited (China),

Societe Generale des Techniques (France),

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand),

KOKSAN Pet Packaging Industry Co. (Turkey),

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd (Taiwan),

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Ind. (UAE).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Neck Type:

ROPP/BPV

PCO/BPF

Alaska/Bericap/Obrist

Others

By End Use Industries:

Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Home Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global PET Preforms Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

