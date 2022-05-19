Plasterboard Market [BENEFITS] 2022 : Size, Share, Demand, Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Plasterboard Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Plasterboard Market is valued approximately USD 23.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Plasterboards are majorly used in the construction of frames as internal wall boards like ceiling lining for preventing noise transmission. Plasterboards are available in various sizes and thicknesses are eco-friendly and also cut down the accumulated moisture in kitchens and bathrooms. The rapid urbanization, rising inclination towards dry construction techniques compared to wet construction methods, ease of installation, and replacement of plasterboard, coupled with the technological developments in extrusion and processing are the factors that are stimulating the global market demand.
For instance, as per the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), nearly 4.2 billion inhabitants (55% of the population) are living in urban areas. Also, this trend is likely to grow and with that, the urban population is projected to get more than double and reached 7 of 10 people in urban regions worldwide. Consequentially, increasing urbanization is propelling the plasterboards demand owing to rising construction activity, thus, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, a lack of awareness regarding the recyclability of plasterboard among end-users and environmental concerns and imposition of government regulations on plasterboard disposal impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising new construction activity in developing economies and increasing investment in infrastructural development projects are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Plasterboard market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of plasterboard in end-use sectors like public, residential, and commercial segments and increasing industrialization and urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of a huge consumer base, as well as investments in new building constructions and renovation activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plasterboard market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Armstrong World Industries Inc.
Etex Group
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc.
USG Corporation
Georgia Pacific LLC
Boral Limited
Fletcher Building Limited
LafargeHolcim Ltd.
National Gypsum Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Standard
Fire-resistant
Sound-insulated
Moisture-resistant
Thermal
Specialist
Impact-resistant
By Form
Tapered-edged
Square-edged
By End-Use Sector
Residential
Non-residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Plasterboard Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
