Pervious Pavement Market [RISING TODAY] 2022 : Size, Share, Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pervious Pavement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pervious Pavement Market is valued approximately USD 16.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pervious pavement is also commonly known as porous or permeable pavement. Pervious pavement allows stormwater to flow through it or non-porous blocks spaced to facilitate the water flow between gaps. These pavements are gaining huge traction in structures such as swimming pools, sideways, multi-acre & commercial spaces, parking lots, and many others.

The usage of these pavement aids in surging groundwater levels by eradicating contaminants extant in water and ensures water purity. Additionally, this type of method also evades the chances of flood in case of surplus rainwater collecting at a particular region by offering runoff to the water and its drainage. Accordingly, the rising concerns regarding stormwater management, growing requirement for raising the groundwater level, and rapid industrialization and urbanization in many emerging economies are the primary factors that are stimulating the market growth across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, EOS Eco-Energy- a not-for-profit organization, unveils the launch of their new project ‘depaving’ that targets the alleviate flooding in Sackville town of Canada. This project is the first rain harvesting project that also uses pervious pavement to facilitate stormwater infiltration into the soil and the reservoir underneath. Thereby, the introduction of various infrastructural developments by the public or private organizations is further surging the demand for the pervious pavement, which, in turn, augments the market growth. However, a lack of awareness regarding pervious pavement systems and high maintenance requirements and costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure investment are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Pervious Pavement market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of cost-effective construction of buildings and facilities without negotiating quality, as well as increasing industrialization and urbanization. Whereas, Middle-East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of emerging nations, as well as the availability of funding for new building constructions and renovation activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pervious Pavement market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

LafargeHolcim

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

BASF SE

Balfour Beatty plc

UltraTech Cement Limited

Boral Limited

Balfour Beatty PLC

Raffin Construction Co.

Chaney Enterprises

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inApplicationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material

Pervious Concrete

Porous Asphalt

Interlocking Concrete Pavers

By Application

Hardscape

Floors

Other Construction

By Design

Hydrological

Structural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pervious Pavement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

