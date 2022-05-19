Paper Masking Tapes Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022 Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Paper Masking Tapes Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Paper Masking Tapes Market is valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Paper masking tapes are a form of pressure-sensitive tape that is constructed of a thin, easy-to-tear paper and a pressure-sensitive adhesive that is readily disengaged. It comes in a number of different widths. It’s mostly utilized in painting to hide regions that shouldn’t be painted.

The expansion of the building & construction sector across the world and increasing demand in sectors like building & construction, automotive has led the adoption of Paper Masking Tapes across the forecast period. Increasing construction activity directly result in surging the demand for Paper masking tapes. For Instance: as per the government of India construction sector is likely to grow in double digits at 10.7 percent in FY22 in a rebound from a contraction of 8.6 percent last year and in Brazil from January to November 2020, cement production in Brazil amounted to 56.3 million metric tons represent the pace of construction activity. Also, with the increasing adoption in healthcare packaging and surge in adoption as an alternative to plastic tape, the adoption & demand for Paper Masking Tapes is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent laws regarding environment and economic slowdown in application industries during pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Paper Masking Tapes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of the building and construction industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid urbanization and staggering infrastructural development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paper Masking Tapes Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group plc

3M Company

CMS Group of Companies

TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd.

CCT Tapes

K.L. & Ling

Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Paper:

Crepe Paper

Washi Paper

kraft Paper

Flatback Paper

By End Use:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace Packaging

Electronics & electricals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Paper Masking Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

