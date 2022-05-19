Medical Packaging Market 2022 Report Examines Latest Trends Size, Share and Key Drivers Supporting Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Medical Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Medical Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 47.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.29% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Medical packaging offers complete protection to the goods and also prevents them from contamination. Medical packaging presents a superior level of sterility to the products. Some medical packaging materials such as plastics, paper, and paper boards are lightweight, recyclable, and durable are gaining huge traction among the population.

It acts as a barrier and also averts the contamination of microbes in the product. The growing demand for counterfeit prevention mechanisms, rising incidences of chronic conditions, increasing investment in the medical and healthcare sector are augmenting the market growth around the world. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global expenditure on healthcare was USD 7.8 trillion, which was increased nearly 2.63% from 2016. However, instability in the prices of raw materials, and strict regulatory norms impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the advent of innovative sustainable packaging solutions is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the continuous techn0ological developments, and growth of the medical industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of the chief market players, economic growth, and the increasing occurrence of various chronic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Packaging Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M Company

Bemis Company, Inc

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonoco Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

WestRock Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Chesapeake Limited

Amcor Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type

Bags And Pouches

Trays

Boxes

Others

By Material

Polymer

Paper and Paperboard

Nonwoven Material

Others

By Application

Equipment & Tools

Devices

IVD

Implants

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Medical Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

