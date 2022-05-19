Polymer Coated Fabrics Market [PROFIT] 2022 Size, Share, Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Polymer coated fabrics are synthetic materials. Further, on these fabrics coatings of different polymers like polyurethane, polyethylene, etc. are applied. Polymer coated fabrics widely used in transportation and protective equipment segments due to their waterproof, UV resistant, abrasion and durable properties.

Growing transportation industry and rising adoption of protective equipment’s in end use industries are key drivers for the growth of Polymer Coated Fabrics market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- in Union Budget 2021, the government has allocated the infrastructure USD 32.02 billion to enhance the transport infrastructure. The government has expanded the ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)’ to 7,400 projects. Approximately 217 projects worth USD 15.09 billion were completed as of 2020. Through the NIP, the government invested USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure development as of July 2021. Furthermore, as per American Trucking Associations (national trade association for the trucking industry)- in 2020 gross freight revenues from trucking in US marked USD 732.3 billion, accounting for 80.4% of the nation’s freight bill in 2020 and around 10.23 billion tons of freight transported by trucks in 2020, which accounts for 72.5% of total domestic tonnage shipped. Also, with the increasing penetration of personal vehicles ownership and rapid Industrialization in Emerging Economies, the adoption & demand for Polymer Coated Fabrics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of substitutes and rising environmental consciousness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The key regions considered for the global Polymer Coated Fabrics market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing transportation sector and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2030. Factors such as increasing penetration of global automobile players and increasing adoption of personal vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polymer Coated Fabrics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Takata Corporation (Japan),

Trelleborg AB (Sweden),

Spradling International Inc. (U.S.),

Serge Ferrari Group (France),

Saint-Gobain SA (Switzerland),

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium),

Continental AG (Germany),

Cooley Group Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Dickson Constant (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Polymer Type:

Polyvinyl Coated Fabrics

Polyurethane Coated Fabrics

Polyethylene Coated Fabrics

Others (acrylic, nylon 6, nylon 6-6, PA, PC, PEEK, PBT, and PET)

By End Use Industries:

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others (agriculture, geotextiles, medical, sports & leisure, and packaging)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

