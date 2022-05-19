Global Antimony Market [REVENUE SOURCE] 2022 Size, Share, Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Antimony Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Antimony Market is valued at approximately USD 1.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Antimony is a shiny grey chemical element that is usually found in both metallic and non-metallic types. The metallic form is firm, brittle, and alluring silvery-bluish in color, whereas the non-metallic type is found in a grey powder form.

Antimony is a stable element in dry air and is inert to acids and alkalis. It is widely used with lead to boost the strength level of lead in applications like ammunitions as well as it is also gaining huge traction in lead-acid batteries. The execution of the stringent fire regulations, growing adoption of the plastic addictive application, as well as rising demand for electric vehicle and flame retardants across various end-user industries are surging the market demand around the world. For instance, in April 2017, LANXESS- a specialty chemicals company acquired Chemtura- a US-based company with the aim of boosting the production of flame retardant materials and meeting the growing demand by their consumers. Therefore, an increasing number of strategic moves such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, etc. by the leading companies are further stimulating the market demand. However, high prices of Antimony and environmental and health concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, exploration of newly discovered Antimony reserves is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Antimony Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of cheap labor, as well as the existence of large reserves. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing GDP rate, growth of the electronic industry, coupled with the rising presence of leading companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Antimony Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Korea Zinc

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Mandalay Resources Ltd.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC)

Recyclex

American Elements

Belmont Metals

Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd.

Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Murchison Mine

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Trioxides

Alloys

Others

By Application

Flame retardant

Plastic additives

Lead acid batteries

Glass & ceramics

Others

By End Use Industry

Chemical

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Antimony Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

