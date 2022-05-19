Aluminum Systems Market 2022 Size, Share, Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Aluminum Systems Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Aluminum Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 155.44 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.65% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Aluminum Systems are used as an alloy which is an alternative to steel because of their welding applications. There are two types of aluminum systems namely, Wrought and cast. The variety of elements majorly used in these aluminum systems is silicon, magnesium, copper, and zinc. The increasing demand for aluminum systems from the end-use industries drives market growth.
Further, the rise in technological advancements for increasing the properties of the materials further augments the market growth. The growing preference for aluminum systems for sustainable and innovative smelting, mining, mineral recovery, and recycling technology will also drive this market. As per International Trade Administration, the Mexican Mining Industry contributed 8.3% to the industrial GDP and 2.5% to the national GDP in 2017. Mexico was the largest producer of Silver, the 9th largest producer of gold, the seventh-largest producer of copper in 2017. While overall coal production of the country amounted to 7.28 million tons. Also, the organization states that 70% of the Mexican territory contains the outstanding geological potential for mining which drives humungous foreign direct investments in mining in the country. As per the Mexican Central Bank Banexico, the mining sector received USD 1.02 billion in form of FDI in 2017. However, the high initial capital investment required impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing demand for recycled and value-added aluminum products is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Aluminum Systems market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing manufacturing facilities and major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, as well as escalating population, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aluminum Systems market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
United Company Rusal
Alcoa Inc.
Aluminum Corporation of China
Rio Tinto
BHP Billiton
AAG Extrusion
Century Aluminum
Hindalco Industries
Aluminum Bahrain
Norsk Hydro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Alloy Type:
Wrought Aluminum Alloy
Cast Aluminum Alloy
By Alloying Element:
Silicon
Manganese
Copper
Magnesium
By Application:
Transportation & Logistics
Packaging
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019,2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Aluminum Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
