Taipei Dungdai features 62 international gallery openings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's major art event, Taipei Dungdai, featuring 62 renowned international galleries, is taking place at Taipei World Trade Center until May 22.

Despite the surging COVID pandemic, Taipei Dungdai 2022 opened on Thursday (May 19) after being postponed for two years. This year, the art fair features over 1,000 contemporary artworks presented by 62 international and local galleries, according to the press release.

The fair will feature the internationally-renowned paintings of Italian still-life painter Giorgio Morandi’s two signature series presented by David Zwirner galleries, along with the works of Luc Tuymans, Josef Albers, and Michaël Borremans. Hong Kong’s Woaw Gallery will present Oslo-based artist Charlie Roberts’ solo show titled “Short Cuts,” which features soft-hued paintings that look at movies pursuing happy endings.

UK’s Carl Kostyál Gallery brings art lovers a new series of British artist Felix Treadwell’s childlike paintings which involve big-eyed dinosaurs and girls that were the Taipei-based artist’s childhood fantasy and symbols of hope. Additionally, Berlin-based galleries Esther Schipper and Eigen + Art will also participate in the fair.

Taiwan’s Eslite gallery showcases two Chinese abstract artists’ works- David Diao(刁德謙) and Chen Wenji (陳文驥). The former is deeply influenced by New York’s abstract painting movement in the 1960s and his creations have evolved from abstract painting to conceptual and postmodern images.

Dopeness Art Lab presents Indonesian artist Roby Dwi Antono’s creations, which attracted a lot of attention on opening day. The Zen-centered eye-catching abstract paintings by the founder as well as important members of “Ton Fon Art Group,” established in 2007, stand in Da Xiang Art Space, including works by Chu Wei-Bor (朱為白), Ho Kan (霍剛), and Hsiao Chin (蕭勤).

Additionally, the art fair collaborates with four non-fungible token transaction platforms, including Feral File, Art Blocks, Outland, and Soyl, to launch limited exclusive artworks from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Sunday. The participating digital artists include Whistlegraph, Ben Snell, Rachel Rose, and Hai-hsin Huang (黃海欣).

Taipei Dungdai is slated to take place at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 until May 22. For more information or to buy a ticket please visit the website.



Taipei Dungdai will run for four days. (Taiwan News photo)