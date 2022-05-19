Taiwan discusses IPEF membership with US through direct channels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is using direct channels to discuss membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) with the United States, Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Thursday (May 19).

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) will discuss the issue with the U.S. step by step, which shows Washington understands Taiwan’s role as an important link in the global supply chain, she added.

Wang’s comments come amid doubts about the U.S. government’s intentions which have led 52 senators to send a letter to President Joe Biden calling on his administration to include Taiwan in the IPEF.

The economics minister said that through Taiwan's direct channels of communication with the U.S. authorities, it is able to follow the latest developments on the issue of IPEF membership, CNA reported.

According to Wang, once the IPEF is launched, all the concrete details about its structure will become clear, with the MOEA closely monitoring developments.