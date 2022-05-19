Taiwan eager to join Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will cooperate with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to maintain regional economic and trade order and promote freedom, prosperity, openness, and stability, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Thursday (May 19).

Commenting on whether Taiwan will be included in U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), Ou said that Taiwan and the U.S. have close economic and trade relations and that Taiwan is a reliable partner. The two countries share a common vision and have the same goals with regard to the development of the Indo-Pacific region, the Liberty Times cited her as saying.

“Taiwan is pleased to see that the Biden administration will establish the IPEF,” Ou said.

The spokesperson said Taiwan will pay attention to relevant developments announced by the U.S. and continue to actively seek participation in the IPEF.

Ou mentioned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified in April that the IPEF is an open and inclusive structure that does not exclude anyone, including Taiwan.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Thursday that there have been discussions about IPEF recently and the economic affairs ministry has direct channels with the U.S. to keep up with the latest developments.

The U.S. government and relevant industries understand the importance of Taiwan, which is good for Taiwan, Wang said.