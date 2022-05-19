Alexa
Pacific Nations Cup to include Australia A side in July

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 15:46
SYDNEY (AP) — Fiji is set to host a Pacific Nations Cup tournament featuring Samoa, Tonga and Australia A from July 2-16.

World Rugby announced Thursday that the round-robin tournament will be played at Suva and Lautoka.

Fiji will be aiming to clinch its sixth Pacific Nations Cup title in front of its home crowd after finishing as runners-up to Japan when the tournament was last played before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. That tournament included Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, the United States and Canada.

Tonga will be playing its first test matches since a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami hit the country in January.

Match schedule:

July 2 at Suva: Australia A vs. Samoa; Fiji vs. Tonga

July 9 at Lautoka: Samoa s. Tonga; Fiji vs. Australia A

July 16 at Lautoka: Tonga vs. Australia A; Fiji vs. Samoa

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-19 17:30 GMT+08:00

