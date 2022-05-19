Alexa
Taiwan military to post anti-drone defense systems at 45 locations

Program to spend NT$4.3 billion until 2026

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/19 15:24
The CH-4 drone at an air show in China. 

The CH-4 drone at an air show in China.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The military will spend NT$4.35 billion (US$146.14 million) to post anti-drone defense systems at 45 locations from outlying islands to high mountain ranges, reports said Thursday (May 19).

The military signed an agreement with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) to design the system, following reports about Chinese companies dominating the global market for small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), CNA reported. In the event of an armed conflict, it is inevitable that military bases would face threats from drones, according to defense analysts.

The Ministry of National Defense’s 2022 budget mentioned the importance of defending military bases, harbors, airports, outlying islands, missile bases, and other military sites against drones.

The Air Force will be in charge of the defense program, with the Navy spending funds in 2022 and 2023, and the Air Force and Army from 2022 to 2026. The accord to have NCSIST build the anti-drone systems was signed by the Information, Communications, and Electronic Force Command of the Ministry of National Defense, per CNA.
