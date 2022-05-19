Taiwan’s All-Ring Tech sees orders for its advanced packing equipment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semiconductor toolmaker All-Ring Tech is seeing significant orders for its equipment from Taiwanese chipmakers as they look to expand their advanced packaging capabilities.

Equipment maker All-Ring Tech has secured orders from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and ASE Technology, DigiTimes reported on Wednesday (May 18). Sources told the outlet that All-Ring has sent equipment for TSMC’s chip-on-wafer-on-substrate and integrated fan-out packaging lines at the chipmaker’s facilities in Taichung and Longtan.

The toolmaker has also received orders to supply TSMC’s new advanced packaging plant in Chunan, where the world’s largest contract chipmaker intends to have its 3D system on integrated chips (SoIC) technology ready for commercial production in the second half of this year, sources told DigiTimes.

All-Ring is also providing equipment such as flip-chip ball grid array packaging tools to ASE Technology and other outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies, per the report.

The equipment maker declined to comment on specific orders and customers, but it did tell the outlet that advanced packaging equipment made up 40% of its total chipmaking equipment sales during the first quarter of 2022. Robust equipment sales helped All-Ring’s Q1 revenue reach NT$629 million (US$21.12 million), representing a 9.7% year-on-year growth.

The company also added it is forecasting revenue to peak during the fourth quarter of this year. All-Ring Tech is headquartered in Kaohsiung and primarily focuses on making equipment for semiconductor, passive components, and LED manufacturing processes.