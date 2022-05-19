Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 90,331 local COVID cases on Thursday (May 19) and a new single-day record of 59 deaths.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 47 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,070,561. The 59 deaths announced that day brought the country's COVID death toll to 1,235.

Local cases

The local cases include 43,597 males, 46,682 females, and 52 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. With 24,826, New Taipei City reported the most cases, followed by 13,827 in Taoyuan City, 12,060 in Taipei City, 7,444 in Taichung City, 6,576 in Kaohsiung City, 4,795 in Tainan City, 2,702 in Hsinchu County, 2,530 in Keelung City, 2,313 in Changhua County, 2,144 Yilan County, 2,142 in Pingtung County, 1,877 in Hsinchu City, 1,513 in Miaoli County, 1,345 Hualien County, 1,048 in Yunlin County, 1,026 in Nantou County, 692 in Taitung County, 664 in Chiayi County, 462 in Chiayi City, 186 in Penghu County, 137 in Kinmen County, and 22 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 59 deaths announced on Thursday include 32 men and 27 women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases. Fifty-eight had a history of chronic disease, and 31 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 21 to May 16 and dates of death from May 7-17. The 41 deaths announced on Wednesday include 25 males and 16 females ranging in age from their under five to their 90s, all of whom had been classified as severe cases. Forty had a history of chronic disease, and 20 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 19 to May 15 and dates of death from May 11-15.

Imported cases

The 47 imported cases include 30 males and 17 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s. They arrived between April 27 and May 18, and their countries of origin are still under investigation.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 9,956,206 COVID tests, with 8,881,632 coming back negative. Of the 1,070,561 confirmed cases, 12,392 were imported, 1,058,115 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 1,235 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 1,220 deaths from local infections, 585 were in New Taipei City; 405 in Taipei City; 64 in Keelung City; 36 in Taoyuan City; 23 in Changhua County; 21 in Taichung County; 14 in Hsinchu County; 13 in Kaohsiung City; 11 in Hualien County; eight in Pingtung County, seven each in Yilan County and Tainan City; six in Yunlin County; five each in Taitung County and Chiayi County; four in Nantou County; three in Miaoli County; and one each in Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, and Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.