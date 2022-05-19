San Jose 3, Portland 2

|Portland
|1
|1
|—
|2
|San Jose
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Portland, Paredes, 2 (Loria), 18th minute; 2, San Jose, Yueill, 2 (Ebobisse), 31st; 3, San Jose, Monteiro, 2 (Cowell), 44th.
Second Half_4, Portland, Tuiloma, 4 (Williamson), 56th; 5, San Jose, Monteiro, 3, 80th.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Zuparic, Portland, 36th; Remedi, San Jose, 59th; Lopez, San Jose, 66th; Rasmussen, Portland, 70th; Williamson, Portland, 90th+5.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliott, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.
A_11,788.
___
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Pablo Bonilla, Justin Rasmussen, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara (Dairon Asprilla, 79th), Santiago Moreno (Sebastian Blanco, 46th), Cristhian Paredes; Yimmi Chara (David Ayala, 85th), Marvin Loria (Eryk Williamson, 46th), Nathan (Tega Ikoba, 89th).
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson, 75th), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Shea Salinas, 88th), Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Judson, 88th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 69th), Jeremy Ebobisse.