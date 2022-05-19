Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Jose 3, Portland 2

By Associated Press
2022/05/19 12:47
San Jose 3, Portland 2

Portland 1 1 2
San Jose 2 1 3

First Half_1, Portland, Paredes, 2 (Loria), 18th minute; 2, San Jose, Yueill, 2 (Ebobisse), 31st; 3, San Jose, Monteiro, 2 (Cowell), 44th.

Second Half_4, Portland, Tuiloma, 4 (Williamson), 56th; 5, San Jose, Monteiro, 3, 80th.

Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Zuparic, Portland, 36th; Remedi, San Jose, 59th; Lopez, San Jose, 66th; Rasmussen, Portland, 70th; Williamson, Portland, 90th+5.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliott, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

A_11,788.

___

Lineups

Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Pablo Bonilla, Justin Rasmussen, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara (Dairon Asprilla, 79th), Santiago Moreno (Sebastian Blanco, 46th), Cristhian Paredes; Yimmi Chara (David Ayala, 85th), Marvin Loria (Eryk Williamson, 46th), Nathan (Tega Ikoba, 89th).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson, 75th), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Shea Salinas, 88th), Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Judson, 88th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 69th), Jeremy Ebobisse.

Updated : 2022-05-19 14:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter was motivated by hate of Taiwanese
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Taipei hospital head gets COVID-19, offers sore throat tips
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan aiming to recruit more foreign professional talent
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
US CDC raises COVID travel alert for Taiwan to high-risk Level 3
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week