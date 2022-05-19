Food Container Market 2022- 2030 [TOTAL SALES] New Developments, Consumer Insights, and Strategies

Food Container Market is valued approximately USD 145 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30 % over the forecast period 2021-2027

Food Container is a storage which is used to hold food at room temperature even in the refrigerator, or in the freezer. Food containers helps in increasing the shelf life of the food. Innovation in food container is driving the market growth. For instance: in march 2020, Berry Global a USA based company announced increase in investment for production Capacity of Ultra High Performance (UHP) Machine and Hand Stretch Films which in turn increase the production capacity. Furthermore, there is high demand for ready to eat food which is driving the growth for the food container market in the forecasted period. Also, increased focus of manufacturers in innovation and traditions of food container leads to the adoption & demand for Food Container is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, food gets spoiled because of storing them in a low-quality container and storing food for long time in container damages the food which might restrain the growth for the market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Food Container market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market of food container for the forecasted period as the food processing industry is growing in the region due to strong government support. Whereas, North America is anticipating to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising demand of packaged food and convenience foods among the working population in the region for the forecasted period 2021 to 2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor plc

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Ardagh Group

Berry Plastics Corp.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Graham Packaging Company, Inc.

Weener Plastics

Ball Corp.

Tetra Pak

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Outlook:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Product Outlook:

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Cups & Tubs

Boxes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



