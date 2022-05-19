OTA Transmission Platform Market Demand, Scope, Global Opportunities, Challenges and Key Players by 2030

OTA Transmission Platform Market is valued at approximately USD 95.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market.

Over-the-Air (OTA) is a type of platform for wireless transmission in the broadcasting sector. OTA transmission platforms are increasingly used in television and radio platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. With the advancement in transmission technology, the broadcasting industry is also varying its broadcasting channel platform by adopting advanced technology transmission platforms.

The significant technology used in the OTA transmission platform is Advanced Television Systems Committee (ARTC) 3.0 standard, which is a next-generation transmission platform that deploys advanced error correction for the physical layer and new technologies to create wireless data via an IP delivery system.

Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing penetration of digital television around the world, along with the technological advancements and digitalization in television broadcasting are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the VIVE Network (Texas, U.S.), around 31% of U.S. households have owned 4K Ultra HDTV in 2018, represent an increase from nearly 16% in 2017.

In 2017, as per the Statista, over 4 million households in Japan owned a 4K TV and this figure is expected to grow to almost 27 million households in the fiscal year of 2024., as per the Statista. Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand for the OTA Transmission Platform around the world. Although, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing the demand for the OTA transmission platform due to several regional government has imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Therefore, many people temporarily do not have any kind of work, which results that they are getting more engaged in watching television. This is likely to leverage the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global OTA Transmission Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of 4K and 8K televisions, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid digitization in the television broadcasting industry, along with the rise in the improvement of picture quality and wireless transmission platforms would create lucrative growth prospects for the OTA Transmission Platform market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AirTV L.L.C

Channel Master

GatesAir Inc.

Gemalto NV

Harmonic Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

One Media 3.0 LLC.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

TiVo Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

