Malware Analysis Market Scope 2030, Geographical Analysis with Top Company

Malware analysis is defined as the process of determining functionality, source, and the possible impact of an allotted malware sample, such as a virus, trojan horse, rootkit, worm, or backdoor. Malware or malicious software is a type of computer software aimed to impair the host operating system or to steal confidential data from users, companies, or organizations. Malware analysis is provided as an effective solution or a service by the cybersecurity vendors to the users.

Malware Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31% over the forecast period 2020-2027

The platform associated with malware analysis can enable cybersecurity teams to analyze and detect malware samples, so they can be eliminated from the system and prevent them from further spreading further. The enactment of these solutions can be accomplished in private or public organizations to oversee security alerts and often to prevent additional malware attacks, which may contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in the number of targeted ransomware attacks, along with the increasing adoption of IoT and BYOD trends among organizations are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Identity Theft Resource Centers report, around 932 breaches and over 47.2 million records of US organizations were exposed in 2018. Similarly, as the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that 35,277 cybersecurity incidents take place in 2017 across federal civilian agencies, which includes phishing, web-based attacks, and loss or theft of computing equipment.

This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is poised to grow at a sustainable rate despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The execution of remote working policy, owing to lockdown sets unexpected stress on remote networking technologies and activating operational technology (OT) security hazard over the susceptible home network security thereby, demand for malware analysis is expected to increase considering the global scenario. However, the budgetary constraints in fulfilling different malware attacks and the use of pirated & open-source antiviruses are some major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Malware Analysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in digitization and increased use of mobile & web applications, along with the presence of a significant number of vendors providing malware analysis services in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing usage of mobile data and surging trend of using BYOD among organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Malware Analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

FireEye

Sophos Group plc

Symantec

Kaspersky Lab

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

Qualys, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Organization Size:

SME

Large Enterprises

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

