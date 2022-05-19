E-Commerce Payment Market Trends 2022: Worldwide Impact Report with Latest Technological Developments and Solution Forecast by 2030

An e-commerce payment is a system that facilitates the approval of electronic payment for a certain transaction through online medium. The use of e-commerce payment systems has become widely popular due to the extensive use of internet-based banking and shopping among people. Credit cards persist the most frequent form of payment for any e-commerce transactions. There are several companies which are specialized in making a financial transaction over internet platforms, such as Stripe for credit card transactions, Smartpay for explicit online bank payments, and PayPal for alternate payment methods at the sales counter.

E-Commerce Payment Market is valued at approximately USD 31 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

Many of the mediators allow the consumers to make an account instantly, and to relocate funds between their online accounts and customary bank accounts, most commonly through automated clearing house (ACH) transactions. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth around the world. Moreover, rise in the number of digital banking users, along with the increasing smartphone penetration with a wide availability of internet are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the U.S. Federal Reserve, it is estimated that digital banking users in the United States has increased from 26% to 51% between 2012 and 2017. Similarly, according to the data from the BBAs main bank and building society groups 2017, it is estimated that the number of people frequently using mobile banking apps risen with 12% from 17.6 million peoples in 2015 to around 19.6 million in 2016, which is equivalent to approximately 37% of UK adult population.

Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has been adversely impacting the banking and financial sector, due to the government imposed strict actions on movement and there are lower possibilities to access banking infrastructure. Thus, traditional banks are unable to deliver their financial facilities, though, e-commerce payment can be used as an alternate mode for making transactions, thereby, influencing the growth of the e-commerce payment market. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global E-Commerce Payment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of online shopping and online payment among people, along with the significant presence of e-commerce payment service providers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, along with the rise in number of credit card and debit card users would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-Commerce Payment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market.

Major market player included in this report are:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

CCBill, LLC

WePay Inc.

Alipay

Visa, Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

Stripe Inc.

American Express Company

UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Digital Payment/ E-Wallet

Net Banking

Gift Cards

Others

By Application:

Fashion

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture and Appliances

Service Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request for Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1413

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/