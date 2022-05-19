Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market In 2022-2030 Recent Activities, Key Growth Opportunities, and Trends with Top Countries Data

Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a companys real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as halted projects and low profitabilities.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

However, return of the workforce at the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits, as IWMS is a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies. The growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe and increasing government regulatory compliances are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in June 2020, IBM launched Watson Works, AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, such as workplace re-entry, prioritizing employee health, facilities management, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication and collaboration. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management is the major factor restraining the growth of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing developments in smart building. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Accruent

SAP

Planon

Archibus

Service Works Global

Causeway Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

