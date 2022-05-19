Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size 2022 Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2030

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is valued approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hyper-convergence is a software-centric design that compute, store and visualize the resources in a single system. A hyper-converged system allows the integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common tool set and can be expanded through the addition of nodes the base unit. It helps organizations in complying with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as massive slowing of the supply chain and various organizations are temporary shutdown.

However, the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and rising concerns for better virtual supporter software. The increasing data protection and disaster recovery requirements to rise demand for HCI and rising adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) encourages the growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market. Furthermore, the introduction of solutions and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 07th May 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) launched HPE SimpliVity 325 Gen 10 hyperconverged infrastructure solution (HCI) with the new 2nd Gen AMD EPYCTM processor, doubles the virtual desktops supported per server to provide businesses a 50% lower cost per remote worker. However, restriction on hypervisor selection is the major factor restraining the growth of global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies growing focus on VDI and server virtualization, and popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell EMC

Nutanix

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Netapp

Vmware

Pivot3

Scale Computing

Stratoscale

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Application:

Remote office/branch office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data center consolidation

Backup/recovery/disaster recovery

Virtualizing critical applications

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End User:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

By Enterprise:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

