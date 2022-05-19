Digital Signature Market Size Competitive Landscape, Key players, And Forecast 2030

Digital Signature Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Digital Signature Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Signature Market by region.

Digital signature is dependent on encryption and decryption methods and is used for validation and authentication of digital document, software, or an electronic message including e-mails, word documents, and portable document format. It consists of digital ID that involves a private key (given to the file) and a public key (functions as a digital document’s digital signature with “hash” that confirms the identity and tracks modifications related to the document). The increasing investments in electronic documents by governments and enterprises, upgrade in end-to-end customer experience, enhanced security with a controlled and seamless workflow and improved operational efficiency at lower OPEX are the factors responsible for the growth of Digital Signature Market over the forecast period.

For example, there is a possibility of modification in paper document after being signed, its virtually impossible to modify or manipulate the digital signature. Thus, assuring authenticity of data which will further drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 27th August 2020, DocuSign and Workplace by Facebook integrated digital signature workflows into chat and social platform, mainly focused on its agreement of Cloud amid digital transformation efforts and remote work. Also, in July 2020, Vitro and Thales entered into a partnership which enables Thales to offer efficient digital services using Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line including Email and Web Applications, to protect North American government agencies from all file-borne threats. However, lack of awareness about the legality of digital signatures is the major factor restraining the growth of global Digital Signature market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Signature Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies, awareness related to digital signature is being widely addressed in Europe and is further emphasized by strong government regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Inc.

OneSpan

Thales Group

DocuSign, Inc.

IDEMIA

Ascertia

Zoho Corporation

GlobalSign

Entrust Datacard

DigiCert, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Solutions:

Software

Hardware

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

Real Estate

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

