Europe Digital Surgery Technologies Market Healthy [REVENUE SOURCE] Pace throughout the Forecast during 2022 – 2030

Europe digital surgery technologies market accounted for $66.9 million in 2021 and will grow by 29.6% annually over 2021-2030 owing to the burgeoning complexities in clinical decision-making and an increase in surgeon’s workload, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements in AI, IoT, big data, extended reality (ER), and digitalization.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 60 figures, this 119-page report Europe Digital Surgery Technologies Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Product Type (Navigation & Visualization, Simulation, Planning), Technology (AI & Big Data, IoT & Robotics, ER (AR/VR/MR)), Application, End User, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe digital surgery technologies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europemarket is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe digital surgery technologies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, Application, End User, Organization Size, and Country.

Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on Product Type

Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Planning

Surgical Data Science

Based on Technology

AI and Big Data

IoT and Robotics

Extended Reality (ER: AR/VR/MR)

Other Technologies

Based on Application

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedics Surgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ophthalmological Surgery

Other Surgeries

Based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Other End Users

Based on Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

3Dintegrated ApS

Augmedics Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Caresyntax Inc

Centerline Biomedical

DASH Analytics

EchoPixel Inc.

FundamentalVR

Medtronic plc

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Osso VR Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

