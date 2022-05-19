Heating Pads Market 2022-2030, [TOP KEY PLAYER] Share, Size And, Growth With Industry Study

Heating Pads Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Heating Pads Market by region.

Heating Pads are pads which are used to warm body parts in order to relieve pain. Heating pads uses chemical, water, and coil as heating substance. Growing prevalence of chronic disease due to lack of physical activity and rising sector are key drivers for the growth of Heating Pads market. For instance, according to The World Health Organization (WHO) physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor accounting for 6% of global mortality, following hypertension (13%), smoking (9%) and diabetes (6%). Also, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (National public health agency of the United States) – as of 2020 healthcare costs associated with physical inactivity account for more than 11% of total health care expenditures in USA and are anticipated at USD 117 billion yearly.

According to The European Heart Network, and WHO European Office- As of 2020 Physical inactivity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases by more than 20% and as of 2020, cardiovascular diseases cause 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. Also, with the growing trend of sedentary lifestyle and surging medical tourism in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Heating Pads is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited usability of heating pads (as it cannot be used during pregnancy) impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Heating Pads market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic pain due to sedentary lifestyle, growing aging population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Heating Pads market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunbeam

Carex

Thermalon

Milliard

Nature Creation

Beurer

Drive Medical

Kaz

Walgreens

Beady Heat Therapy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads

By Application:

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use

Other Use

By End Use Industries:

Homecare

Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



