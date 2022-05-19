Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Market Size 2022 Production and Consumption, Impact of COVID-19 on Market Size

Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Market by region.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimates 1 in 4 (or 54.4 million) US adults have some form of arthritis, this figure is projected to reach 78 million by the year 2040 from 63 million in year 2020

Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis. arthritis affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs due to wear down of the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones. The disorders most commonly affects joints in your hands, knees, hips, and spine. Rising prevalence of Osteoarthritis and increasing geriatric population are key driver for the growth of Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy. . As per Database company Statista’s estimates in 2019, the incidence of osteoarthritis of the knee in Europe was approximately 576 per 100,000 females and 419 per 100,000 males, making it the most common location of osteoarthritis.

Furthermore, osteoarthritis of the hand occurred in 226 women per 100,000 and 134 men per 100,000. Also, with the surging healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and rising technological advancements in field of Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy, the adoption & demand for Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high treatment cost of Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising prevalence of osteoarthritis cases in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing government investments in various R&D activities in cell-based research would create lucrative growth prospects for the Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flexion

GeneQuine

Novartis

Smith & Nephew

Genascence

Kolon TissueGene

Sanofi

Paraxel

Medipost co ltd

Mundipharma.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Site of Injection:

Synovium

Cartilage

By Vectors:

Non-viral

Retrovirus

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Adeno-associated virus (AAV)

HSV

By End Use Industries:

Hospitals and clinics

Orthopedic Centers

Assisted living Facilities

Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which are the key players in the impact market?

