Total Station Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2030

The total station is also known as total station theodolite (TST), is an optical or electrical instrument, which is used for surveying construction and measuring sloping distance. It is highly adopted by the construction industry for various application segments such as mining, agriculture, transportation, utilities, and many others. The total station devices present various advantages such as higher precision, reducing errors, enhanced functionality, etc.

Total Station Market is valued approximately USD 1.70 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The growing demand for the modernized construction plan, rising adoption of the 3D modeling in surveying technology, as well as surging demand for quick and precise measurement across rail applications is fostering market growth across the globe. For instance, in 2020, Hexagon subsidiary Leica Geosystems launched its new Leica Nova TS60. The product is equipped with DynamicLock, facilitating the instrument to lock onto a moving prism, and developed with AutoHeight, supporting consumers to get the instrument’s height with a simple button press.

Thereby, with the help of these associated proficiencies, the TS60 offers the most precise total station for curtailing risks of interruption and unpredicted costs and delays. Thereby, the introduction of novel technologies will propel the product demand of the total station. However, environmental conditions affecting the measurement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, enhancement in accuracy and enhancement in performance, along with the integration of terrestrial laser scanners is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Total Station market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of smart city developments projects, along with increasing adoption of the total station for highway and roadway management, transportation planning, and forestry management. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the better availability of competent professions, and rising investment by the chief players for the development of the cost-effective techniques would create lucrative growth prospects for the Total Station market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Suzhou FOIF Co.

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co.

Topcon Corporation

Maple International Instrument

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co.

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co.

Hexagon

North Group

Survey Instruments Services

Trimble

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Type

Manual

Robotic

By Application

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



