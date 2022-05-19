Air Handling Unit Market RIsIng Demand, Types, Top Players, Application, Clinical AnalysIs And Up-gradatiOns 2021 To 2030

Air handling units are used to circulate and re-condition air as part of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning system. The global air handling unit market is being driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and rising population and urbanization boosting the need for air conditioning. Furthermore, rapid transformation of IoT within air handling units will provide new opportunities for the global air handling units industry. In addition, market players across the globe are undertaking a range of strategic initiatives to strengthen their position in the market as well as to expand their geographical footprint by offering technologically advanced and innovative products to their customers.

Air handling unit market is valued approximately at USD 10.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

For instance, in 2021, Trane Technologies PLC established new operations base in Nevada (Las Vegas). The company aims to partner with local contractors, local engineers, facility directors and commercial building owners to provide HVAC and energy management services, systems and aftermarket parts solutions. Also, in 2020, Daikin Industries, Ltd. had underwritten nearly USD 2 million for a capital increment through third-party allocation by Locix, Inc. with the intent to develop advanced products. Hence, this is expected to promote the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global air handling unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global air handling unit market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing industrial sector, rising commercialization and urbanization in developing countries, rising disposable income, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Johnson Controls International plc

Systemair AB

Flakt Woods Group

Trox GmbH

Lennox International, Inc.

Munters AB

Blue Star Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Packaged

Modular

Custom

DX Integrated

Low Profile (Ceiling)

Rooftop Mounted

Others

By Capacity:

?5,000 m3/h

5,001 – 15,000 m3/h

15,001 – 30,000 m3/h

30,001 – 50,000 m3/h

?50,001 m3/h

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

