Gas Phase Filtration Market Demand, Scope, Global Opportunities, Challenges and Key Players by 2030

Gas-phase filtration is the process of using chemical substances and specialized filter media for eradicating gaseous pollutants from the air. This helps in the elimination of hazardous gaseous elements and purifies air present in the surroundings of the filter. The gas phase filtration is gaining huge popularity across various verticals such as metals & mining, healthcare, food & beverages, utilities, and many others.

Gas Phase Filtration Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.55% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The growing awareness of the influence of the poor indoor and outdoor air quality on human health, coupled with the rising significance of the filtration of toxic, corrosive, and odor-generating gases across industries are the factors, which are accelerating the market demand across the globe. In addition, rising incidences of deaths owing to air pollution are further supporting the market growth.

For instance, as per the Our World in data org., there are approximately 3.4 million deaths occurring worldwide because of outdoor pollution. However, adverse economic conditions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, constant augmentation of regulations pertaining to decreasing CO2 emissions is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Gas Phase Filtration market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the leading market players, and the introduction of new power generation stations for meeting the growing needs for energy by various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as emerging nations such as India and China are exhibiting the high growth of the economy, as well as the creation of manufacturing plants across APAC by several international companies because of the availability of cheap labor and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas Phase Filtration market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

American Air Filter (AAF) Company

Camfil

Bry-Air

Donaldson Company

Freudenberg

Purafil

Promark Associates

Kinberley-Clark

Circul-Aire

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Packed Bed Filters

Combination Filters

By Media

Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Blend

By Application

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

Odor Control

By Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Utilities Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Data Centers

Others (Commercial Buildings, Museums, and Libraries)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



