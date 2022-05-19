Hybrid Valve Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges Research Report with Outlook, Strategies

Hybrid Valve Market is valued approximately USD 1.06 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A hybrid valve is a disc stack that is designed for reducing vibration, pressure, and noise that occurs in high-pressure flow applications. Disc stack is manufactured with various holes on the sideline for chemical fluid and simple gas transmission. Hybrid valve is gaining huge traction across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy & power, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and many others due to its characteristics. The rising number of chemical plants, and refineries, and increasing proliferation of 3D printers across industrialized lines are bolstering the market growth across the globe. Additionally, the growth of the oil & gas sector, as well as the increasing requirements for controlling the excessive noise, pressure, vibration, and cavitation during critical processes is augmenting the market growth.

For instance, according to the Statista, in 2020, United States had an output of 7.5 million barrels in 2010, which is increased by 16.5 million barrels worth of oil per day. Therefore, the features of the hybrid valve act as a significant factor for the market growth across various industries. However, lack of standardized certifications and government policies impedes the market growth in the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing number of petrochemical & chemical plants and refineries is presenting several growing prospects to the hybrid valve manufacturers is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Hybrid Valve market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of government supportive policies, and the presence of the leading market players such as Trillium Flow Technologies, and Emerson. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrial growth majorly across the emerging nations such as India, China, and Indonesia, and frequent technological developments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hybrid Valve market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emerson Electric Co.

Carter Process Control GmbH

Trillium Flow Technologies

CIRCOR International, Inc.

L&T Valves Limited

Wuxi SMART Auto-control Engineering Co. Ltd.

Dymet Alloys

Flowserve Corporation

Koso Parcol

IMI Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Duplex Nickel

Titanium

Alloy

Others (Brass, Bronze, and Plastic)

By Valve Size:

Up To 1″

1″ to 6″

6″ to 25″

25″ to 50″

50″ and Larger

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others (Semiconductor, Textile, and Glass)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

