Flexible Heater Market Trends 2022: Worldwide Impact Report with Latest Technological Developments and Solution Forecast by 2030

Flexible Heater Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Flexible Heater Market by region.

Flexible Heater Market is valued approximately USD 1.09 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A flexible heater is a screen printed, chemically fixed, or wire wound heater, which can be flexed or bent to that conform to the surface which needs heating. It is designed with moisture and chemical resistance properties and is also precise and competent. The growing adoption of flexible heaters across various industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, metal & mining because of its wide range of applications, coupled with the technological advancements, the introduction of various innovative products, and flexible form factors are stimulating the market demand across the globe.

For instance, in March 2018, the Rogers Corporation introduced its ARLON rapid polyimide (raPld) substrate This product is an innovative solution for streamlining the manufacturing process, and aids in improving the working of flexible heater applications. However, high operational cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing demand from the electronics & semiconductor sector, along with new and emerging applications of flexible heaters is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Flexible Heater market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the continuous technological developments in various types of flexible heaters such as polyimide film, silicon rubber, and polyester heaters, as well as the rising demand for these heaters in the electronic and smart gadgets, medical devices and food equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing investments for the R&D activities by the chief players, and the adequate availability of the resources with the low operational costs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flexible Heater market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Omega Engineering

Smiths Group plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Minco Products, Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing

Chromalox

NIBE Industrier AB

Zoppas Industries S.P.A.

Holroyd Components Ltd

Sinomas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Silicone Rubber-Based

Polyimide-Based

Polyester-Based

Mica-Based

Others

By Industry:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas and Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



