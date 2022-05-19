WiFi as a Service Market Size, Trends, Shares, Revenue, Share Estimation, Challenges, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2021-2027

The global WiFi as a Service Market reached a value of US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of ~20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



WiFi as a Service (WaaS) is a subscription-based system that combines infrastructure, software, and managed services. It is easy, time-efficient, requires no cable installation, and provides 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting of configuration issues. It offers reliable network access for back-office and customer use while delivering a platform for building an intelligent multichannel customer experience. As a result, it is deployed in organizations with limited information technology (IT) resources for secure wireless local area network (WLAN) access across various locations. It also enables users to attain a fast data network as it can be managed via a network operating center (NOC)

WiFi As A Service Market Trends:

The digital transformation of business operations represents one of the key factors driving the need for WaaS for supporting mobile communications, boosting productivity, and streamlining collaboration. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to enable always-on security protection, reduce latency, and allow organizations to gain a competitive advantage. Apart from this, it is being widely adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gather analytics about customer interactions and take actions in real-time. Furthermore, the emerging trend of WiFi marketing, which is an innovative way for brick-and-mortar businesses to build customer loyalty, run targeted digital ads, send emails and messages, and automate customer communications, is driving the market. Besides this, WaaS is employed in the healthcare industry to enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely and provide timely health information, reminders, and support. This, in confluence with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and easy access to medical facilities, is catalyzing the demand for WaaS to help improve patients’ quality of life



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global WiFi as a service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, location type, enterprise size and end use industry



Breakup by Component:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Location Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Extreme Networks, Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Singtel, Telstra Corporation Limited and Viasat Inc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wifi as a service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wifi as a service market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wifi as a service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

